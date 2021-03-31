ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
First electric bus launched in Karachi

INP 31 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Owais Shah on Tuesday launched the first electric bus in the metropolis.

Talking to media after the launching ceremony, Owais Shah assured that more electric buses will be brought to the city’s roads in cooperation with the private sector. As many as 100 electric buses will hit the road by the end of this year, he announced.

In a tweet, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry congratulated the Sindh government, especially Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his ministry, on their “remarkable step to add electric bus in Karachi Commuters system”.

Fawad said his ministry fully supports the Sindh government in this “futuristic approach” and expressed the hope that the Punjab and KP governments will also take the same route as soon as possible. Last year in December, the federal cabinet had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy.

