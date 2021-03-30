ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
SC adjourns case regarding construction of Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand Dams for three months

  • The Additional Attorney General said that he would inform the court about funds after receiving instructions from the government.
APP 30 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday adjourned hearing of the case regarding construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams for three months.

A five-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Kalabagh Dam was also mentioned in the Supreme Court as Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked how would Kalabagh Dam be built without removing the reservations of the provinces?

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Gen (retd) Muzamil said that the Mohmand Dam would not flood Mardan, Nowshera and Charsadda. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's concerns would be allayed by stopping the floods, he added.

He said that Sindh Barrage being constructed near Kotri. The canal would be constructed from Sindh Barrage in the style of London River Themes, he added.

He said that the reservations of Sindh province would also be allayed after the construction of barrage. K-4 plan for Karachi had been handed over to WAPDA, he added.

He said that steel would have to be imported for Diamer Bhasha Dam. He said that construction of dams needed more steel than Pakistan's total production capacity.

Upon this, the Chief Justice observed that if Pakistan Steel Mill run, steel would not have to be imported. The WAPDA should give money to the Steel Mills which it planned for import of steel, he added.

The Chairman WAPDA said that the government had to pay Rs 240 billion which had not been received. WAPDA would spend Rs 700 billion from its own resources for dams, he added.

He said that the work on the dams was being completed on time despite Coronavirous.

The Additional Attorney General said that he would inform the court about funds after receiving instructions from the government.

