Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to continue process for bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to continue the process of mutual consultations to promote bilateral cooperation.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Dushanbe on Tuesday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasized the need for undertaking joint efforts to achieve the targets set for promotion of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He noted that the beginning of direct flights between the two countries will supplement efforts to promote cooperation in diverse fields including tourism.

The two Foreign Ministers also held detailed discussion on the Afghan peace process, situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the regional situation in the wake of border areas recovered by Azerbaijan.