No military solution to Afghan conflict: FM
30 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said there is a consensus that Afghan conflict has no solution other than the comprehensive dialogue.
Talking to media in Dushanbe with regard to the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, he said that Pakistan has been making the world realize for years that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the world knows about Pakistan's efforts for peace and we are keeping an eye on the future.
He said he had talked to his Turkish counterpart and Afghan peace Process came under discussion and today (Tuesday) a meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister is scheduled.
