USA, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports in 8 months

ISLAMABAD: United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the eight months of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the USA during July-February (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 3082.199 million against the exports of US $ 2755.188 million during July-February (2019-20), showing growth of 11.86 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $ 1308.430 million against the exports of US $ 1141.794 million last year, showing increase of 14.59 percent.

China was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 1160.656 million during the months under review against the exports of US $1179.304 million during last year, showing decline of 1.58 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US $ 989.729 million against US $909.755 million during last year, showing decrease of 8.79 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US $ 944.488 million against US $ 1100.854 million last year, the data revealed.

During July-February (2020-21), the exports to Holland were recorded at US $710.800 million against US $687.618 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US $ 629.324 million against US $728.315 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $485.577 million against the exports of US $ 524.612 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US $ 512.412 million against US $606.403 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $ 375.582 million against US $ 512.089 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $ 287.512 million against US $ 294.119 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US $ 326.651 million against US $ 317.507 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkey were recorded at US $169.647 million during the current year compared to US $190.442 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US $192.858 million against US $ 188.811 million, to Poland US $ 192.458 million against US $ 177.870 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at US $ 164.824 million during the current year against US $ 134.602 million during last year.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 2.26 percent in eight months, from US $ 16.438 billion to US $ 16.065 billion, the SBP data revealed.