Markets
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ up
- The benchmark closed 0.4% lower on Monday.
30 Mar 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, as firmer oil and iron ore prices are likely to boost the index's heavyweight resource stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 44-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark closed 0.4% lower on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 12,415.05 points in early trade.
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ up
Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’
Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500
Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?
Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO
President, too, tests positive
ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India
Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal
Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes
Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed
Six schoolchildren crushed to death
Read more stories
Comments