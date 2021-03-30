Provinces need no ‘NOC’ from centre to import registered COVID-19 vaccines

The federal government has said that the provincial governments do not require any NOC to import registered coronavirus vaccines.

“The federal government has procured and will continue to procure COVID vaccine for all Pakistanis,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan.

“At the same time, there is no "NOC" requirement (or any NOC pending) or bar for any provincial government to procure any registered vaccine if they are able to,” he stated while adding that any facilitation needed will be provided to the provinces.

The statement comes after Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab told a press conference that the federation should issue NOC to the provincial government so that the government could import the corona vaccine.

It may be recalled that Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had said in a press conference that the provincial government needs the permission of the federal government to procure the vaccine. The Sindh Chief Minister has written a letter to the federal government for permission but The answer hasn't come yet.