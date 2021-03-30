ANL 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.07%)
ASL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
AVN 87.98 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.41%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
BYCO 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.66%)
DGKC 120.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.18%)
EPCL 55.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.76%)
FCCL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
FFBL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.8%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HASCOL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HUBC 82.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.65%)
JSCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.16%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.75%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.43%)
PAEL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.27%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 26.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.91%)
PTC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.15%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.46%)
TRG 156.99 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (1.84%)
UNITY 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.08%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,788 Increased By ▲ 44.76 (0.94%)
BR30 25,180 Increased By ▲ 262.92 (1.06%)
KSE100 44,681 Increased By ▲ 248.71 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,374 Increased By ▲ 109.77 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korean leader's sister slams South's Moon as US 'parrot'

  • Biden has warned the North that "there will be responses if they choose to escalate" testing.
AFP 30 Mar 2021

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister slammed the South's president Tuesday as "a parrot raised by America" after he criticised a missile test by Pyongyang.

The nuclear-armed North has a long history of using weapons tests to ramp up tensions, and last week carried out its first substantive provocation since US President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The US and Japan said the weapons fired were ballistic missiles -- banned under a UN Security Council resolution -- while Pyongyang insisted they were tactical guided weapons.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has long backed engagement with Pyongyang, made a carefully measured speech on Friday -- when the South marked three deadly attacks by the North since 1999 -- that did not specifically refer to the missile test.

Actions that stand in the way of resuming dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington were "undesirable", he said.

His speech prompted denunciation from Pyongyang, with Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, calling it the "height of effrontery".

She had been "struck speechless", she said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, referring to Moon only as the South's "chief executive" and not by his name or title.

Calling him "a parrot raised by America", she said he was employing "the gangster-like logic of the US".

It is a far cry from the diplomacy of 2018, when Moon visited Pyongyang and gave a speech to a vast crowd in the May Day Stadium, where at one point an image of him and Kim Jong Un was displayed across a grandstand.

The Biden administration is in the final stages of a review on policy towards the North, and the new US president has repeatedly said he will look to rebuild the alliances with partners such as South Korea that suffered under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Biden has warned the North that "there will be responses if they choose to escalate" testing.

He left the door open for further diplomacy, but the White House said Monday a summit between him and Kim was "not his intention".

European members of the UN Security Council have asked for a meeting Tuesday to discuss the launch.

Kim Jong Un North Korean leader South Korean president Kim Yo Jong

North Korean leader's sister slams South's Moon as US 'parrot'

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters