‘PPP to bring about in-house change in Punjab’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party’s parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly has announced a move for in-house change in the province.

While talking to the media on Monday, Hassan Murtaza said that the PPP would make overtures with the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and other parliamentary groups in the assembly.

“Between 25 to 30 PTI members are in contact with us,” Murtaza claimed. “They are asking why an in-house change is not being initiated,” the PPP leader further claimed. “A change will be brought in Punjab Assembly during the Eid days,” Hassan Murtaza said.

The PPP, a minor player in the context of Punjab, had expressed its intentions earlier for bringing about a change in the province through a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Earlier, PPP Punjab’s Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor had claimed that the PTI’s government in centre will no longer sustain if the Punjab government is ousted.

The PPP plan was revealed on Saturday by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz who said that Asif Ali Zardari had offered a deal to her party in a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) about an in-house change in Punjab. The People’s Party is eyeing an in-house change in the Punjab Assembly by roping in the PML-Q and support from the PML-N, she had told the media during her appearance in the Lahore High Court.

