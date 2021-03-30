LHC extends Safdar’s interim pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday extended interim pre-arrest bail of Capt Muhammad Safdar (Retd), son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in an inquiry of assets beyond means and sought reply from NAB by April 15.

Safdar through his counsel contended that an inquiry into the assets of the petitioner was already pending with Peshawar office of the NAB when the Lahore office initiated another inquiry on similar charges.

He said the act of the NAB of holding two separate inquiries on similar charges against the petitioner was illegal and based on mala fide intention. He alleged that the petitioner had been subjected to political victimization at the behest of the government.

He therefore prayed to the court for bail enabling him to face the cases in accordance with the law.

