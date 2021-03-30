Outlet collections: Meezan Bank and Outfitters join hands

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has recently joined hands with Outfitters, a fashion retail brand to streamline their transaction banking collection services.

Under this agreement, Meezan Bank, through the provision of its state-of-the-art online banking solution, named eBiz+, will enable Outfitters to fully automate its outlet collections. The partnership will further create value for Outfitters by serving as an end-to-end transaction banking solution delivering efficiency, controls and operational excellence while ensuring world class cyber security standards.

The agreement was signed by Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed – Group Head, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Meezan Bank & Faisal Farooq – Group CFO, Outfitters. Also present were M Saqib Ashraf – Head of Transaction Banking, Meezan Bank and Kamran Khursheed – CEO & Founder, Outfitters.

Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed, while speaking at the occasion said that Meezan Bank is pleased that this strategic partnership between the two organizations will enable Meezan Bank to provide innovative and secure transaction banking solutions to meet Outfitters’ growing business needs.

Kamran Khursheed also commended the Bank for providing transaction banking services and bringing forth operational integrity and efficiency in Outfitter’s collections. Outfitters has a longstanding relationship with Meezan Bank and is committed to strengthening this further.

