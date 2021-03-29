ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Adam Neumann's final WeWork act: helping SoftBank's SPAC deal

  • Neumann was locked in a fierce legal battle at the time with SoftBank over a $3 billion deal for a portion of his and other investors' stake in the office space-sharing company.
  • Ranadivé's SPAC had been looking for an acquisition target after raising $420 million in an IPO in August.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

An unlikely figure helped set the spark for SoftBank Group Corp's $9 billion deal to take WeWork public.

Adam Neumann, WeWork's co-founder and ousted chief executive, met in November with the head of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that would go on to clinch a deal with WeWork, according to people familiar with the matter.

Neumann was locked in a fierce legal battle at the time with SoftBank over a $3 billion deal for a portion of his and other investors' stake in the office space-sharing company.

The introduction between Neumann and BowX Acquisition Corp co-chief executive Vivek Ranadivé over a Zoom call was facilitated by a senior UBS Group AG capital markets banker, the sources said. It preceded discussions the SPAC chief had with WeWork.

Neumann played up WeWork's prospects on the call and the conversation piqued Ranadivé's interest, the sources said.

Ranadivé's SPAC had been looking for an acquisition target after raising $420 million in an IPO in August.

The ensuing deal announced on Friday cushions some of the blow SoftBank has suffered with its investment in WeWork. It has invested at least $18.5 billion in WeWork since 2017, including $6 billion when a fundraising round valued the startup at $47 billion in January 2019.

The sources described the meeting between Neumann and Ranadivé on condition of anonymity. Representatives for Neumann, WeWork, UBS and SoftBank declined to comment. Ranadivé did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Neumann, who has kept a low profile since his unceremonious ouster after WeWork's failed IPO attempt in 2019, has had a contentious relationship with SoftBank.

The Japanese tech investment giant pushed for his ouster before it took over WeWork in a $10 billion rescue financing deal in October 2019. It later backtracked on an agreement to buy $3 billion of WeWork shares from Neumann and other investors, citing criminal and civil investigations into WeWork, the company's failure to restructure a joint venture in China, and the shift to remote work due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

One week before the case was due to go to trial, SoftBank reached a settlement with Neumann and other investors in February to pay out about half of its original commitment. It did not want the potential legal liability to jeopardize the SPAC deal, the sources said.

Neumann also stands to benefit from the SPAC deal as he still has a roughly 10% stake in WeWork, worth around $790 million.

LIMITED OPTIONS

Neumann had no role in the SPAC deal after his discussion with Ranadivé, the sources said. Ranadivé and his team began discussions with WeWork in December. SoftBank Chief Operating Officer and WeWork Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure led the negotiations on behalf of SoftBank, with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son also stepping in, one of the sources said.

WeWork was apprehensive about opting for a traditional IPO following its failed attempt in 2019, and its options for a SPAC deal were limited. BowX was the only SPAC that expressed a serious interest in WeWork, two of the sources said.

Ranadivé, a 63-year-old technology executive turned investor and owner of the Sacramento Kings basketball team, said last week WeWork stood to benefit from a shift by many companies to a hybrid model of working that calls for employees to come in to a workplace just a few days a month.

He called the shift a tailwind for WeWork.

The deal was received well by Wall Street, with BowX shares ending trade on Friday up 20% following the merger's announcement.

WeWork's valuation was revised down in the final stages of the negotiations. Investors participating in the private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction managed to drive down WeWork's valuation in the agreement from $9.9 billion to $9 billion, including debt, the sources said. The size of the PIPE increased to $800 million from $500 million.

Ranadivé and the rest of the BowX senior team will receive WeWork shares worth almost $90 million after investing $11.7 million of their own money. They will be restricted from selling these shares for the first year unless certain share price targets are met.

UBS SoftBank Group IPO WeWork SPAC Adam Neumann

Adam Neumann's final WeWork act: helping SoftBank's SPAC deal

Govt decides to remove Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters