Pakistan
Gold prices fall by Rs1000 to Rs105,700 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant.
29 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1000 on Monday and was traded at Rs105,700 against its sale at Rs106,700, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs857 and was traded at Rs90,621 against Rs91,478 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs83,069 from Rs83,855.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98 respectively.
The gold price in the international market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1727 against its sale at $1733, the association added.
