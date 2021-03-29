PSX loses 1089 points to close at 44,431 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 1089.83 points, with negative change of 2.39 percent, closing at 44,431.80 points against 45,521.63 points on the last working day.

A total 523,877,584 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 529,204,671 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.514 billion against Rs25.185 billion previous day.

As many as 408 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 37 of them recorded gain and 359 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 80,249,000 shares and price per share of Rs11.54, Pak Refinery with a volume of 48,963,000 and price per share of Rs28.53 and Azgard Nine with volume of 45,630,000 and price per share of Rs38.19.

Island Textile witnessed maximum increase of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs2150 followed by Syeth Pak LtdXD, share prices of which increased by Rs48.51, closing at Rs984.2.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs349.99 per share, closing at Rs9400.01 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the decrease of Rs92.50 per share, closing at Rs5847.5.