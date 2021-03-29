ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Markets

Gold slips as firmer dollar, recovery hopes dent appeal

  • Markets eye Biden's infrastructure spending plans on Wednesday.
  • Dollar firms near multi-month peak.
  • Palladium fell as much as 4.4% in the session.
  • Russia's Nornickel halts water inflow at two major mines.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

Gold prices slipped on Monday as a stronger US dollar and hopes for a swift global economic recovery dented demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,725.50 per ounce by 1201 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,724.50.

"Gold is suffering a little bit on back of a firmer greenback and slightly stronger equity market. We are also seeing some end-of-the-month profit-taking," said CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.

"As we head into the end of the month and quarter, gold is not going to move that much even though US yields are slightly softer," Hewson said, adding he sees gold range-bound between $1,680 and $1,760 per ounce.

The dollar index held firm near four-month highs against its rivals. Gold's safe-haven demand was also hurt as investors' appetite for riskier assets grew.

Market participants are now waiting for US President Joe Biden's infrastructure spending package on Wednesday, which is speculated to be in the $3 trillion to $4 trillion range.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but a recent spike is US Treasury yields has weighed on the non-yielding commodity.

"We see virtually no scope for noticeably higher prices until mid-year, though gold should be able to make significant gains in the second half of the year," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.

"Gold is currently lacking the support of financial investors, as buying interest is low."

Meanwhile, palladium dropped as much as 4.4% to $2,557.44 per ounce to a one-week low in the session.

Russia's Nornickel Nickel, the top producer of palladium, on Monday said it had stopped water flowing into its two major mines in the Siberian Arctic and both were on track to fully resume production in the coming months.

Platinum was down 0.5% at $1,179 per ounce and silver fell 0.9% to $24.81.

gold rates gold miner gold demand gold producer Gold rises

