Mar 29, 2021
Pakistan

Very Hot weather is expected in Sindh and Balochistan

  • Rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
APP 29 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Monday,very Hot weather is expected in districts of Sindh and Balochistan. While, dry weather in other parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Tuesday Very Hot weather is expected in districts of Sindh and Balochistan. While, dry weather in other parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh and central/south Balochistan.However, rain occured at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Potohar region. Rainfall(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 39, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Kalam 25, Saidu Sharif 22, Balakot 16, Dir (Upper 10, Lower 05), Chitral 07, Mirkhani 03, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 22, Muzaffarabad (Airport 09, City 08), Rawalpindi 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 14, Skardu 12, Gilgit 06, Bagrote, Gupis 04, Chillas, Drosh 03, Bunji 01 and Murree 04, Islamabad Trace. Yesterday’s Maximum Temperatures (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad 46, Padidan, Dadu 44, Mithi, Mohenjodharo and Larkana 43.

