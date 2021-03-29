ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
Anti-Polio drive of varied duration underway across country

  • In Punjab, twenty million children of two to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during five-day drive.
PPI 29 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Anti-polio campaign of varied duration is under way across the country.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to protect from coronavirus are being strictly implemented during the campaign.

In Punjab, twenty million children of two to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during five-day drive.

According to a spokesman of Punjab Health Department, one hundred twenty thousand health workers are taking part in the campaign.

In Sindh, nine million children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during a week-long drive.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than six point four million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during five-day campaign.

According to Emergency Operation Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about thirty thousand teams have been constituted which are visiting door to door to vaccinate the children.

In Gilgit Baltistan, over two hundred forty two thousand children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, more than sixty six hundred thousand children will be administered anti-polio drops, during five day anti-polio campaign.

Polio teams are also available at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan refugee camps and other public places to ensure vaccination of every child.

