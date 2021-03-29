ANL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
ASC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.08%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.74%)
AVN 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
BYCO 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.29%)
DGKC 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.48%)
EPCL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.22%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.05%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.41%)
HUBC 83.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.19%)
JSCL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.56%)
KAPCO 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.48%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.72%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.75%)
PIBTL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.98%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.59%)
PPL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.2%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.64%)
PTC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.07%)
TRG 156.67 Decreased By ▼ -6.42 (-3.94%)
UNITY 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.06%)
BR100 4,791 Decreased By ▼ -116.68 (-2.38%)
BR30 25,280 Decreased By ▼ -768.69 (-2.95%)
KSE100 44,758 Decreased By ▼ -763.81 (-1.68%)
KSE30 18,413 Decreased By ▼ -309.3 (-1.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close higher

  • Brokerage giant Nomura Holdings plunged 16.33 percent to 603 yen after it said it could post a "significant" loss due to transactions of its US subsidiary with a client.
AFP 29 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street as coronavirus vaccines become increasingly available, with buying for dividends also supporting the Japanese market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.71 percent, or 207.82 points, to end at 29,384.52, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.46 percent, or 9.18 points, to 1,993.34.

"The Nikkei index rose as demand for the rights to receive dividends was strong in the afternoon session" given today's deadline, Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Ito added the market was supported by gains on Wall Street. The Dow ended up 1.4 percent at 33,072.88 on Friday, topping a record set earlier this month.

Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, noted that "investors were encouraged by progress in vaccinations" in the United States.

In Tokyo, Sony jumped 1.74 percent to 11,635 yen while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing rose 0.86 percent to 86,390 yen.

Brokerage giant Nomura Holdings plunged 16.33 percent to 603 yen after it said it could post a "significant" loss due to transactions of its US subsidiary with a client.

The company didn't provide details on the possible loss, but said the estimated amount of the claim against the client is "approximately $2 billion."

Toyota gained 1.26 percent to 8,456 yen while Honda was up 0.57 percent to 3,323 yen. Nissan dipped 0.14 percent to 604.1 yen.

The dollar fetched 109.47 yen in Asian trade, against 109.63 yen in New York late Friday.

Yoshihiro coronavirus vaccines Okasan Online : Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday

Tokyo stocks close higher

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters