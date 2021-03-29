ANL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
SBP signs MoU for Digitizing Federal Government Payments through Raast

  • As per details, the payroll and pension-roll data will be shared from CGA system to SBP’s Raast through a highly secured interface, and payments to the beneficiaries’ accounts will be made instantly after validating the beneficiaries’ detail.
Ali Ahmed 29 Mar 2021

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Controller General of Accounts Pakistan (CGAP) for digitizing federal government payments through RAAST- Pakistan’s First Instant Payment System, launched in January 2021 by SBP.

As per the central bank, Raast a flagship initiative of SBP, provides simple, fast, low-cost, interoperable and secure electronic payment platform for instant processing of high volume retail payments.

The country’s first instant payment system also has the ability to make payments to multiple beneficiaries at a time in order to cater high volume government payments like salaries, pension and social security payments. In the pilot phase, the salaries and pensions of a group of Federal Government employees will be paid through Raast.

As per details, the payroll and pension-roll data will be shared from CGA system to SBP’s Raast through a highly secured interface, and payments to the beneficiaries’ accounts will be made instantly after validating the beneficiaries’ detail. To ensure that payments are only credited in the intended beneficiary’s account, Raast verifies the beneficiaries’ details with their banks on real time basis before crediting the payment in beneficiary’s account.

State Bank informed that after the pilot run, the facility will be rolled out to cover all the salaries, pension as well as supplier payments of the federal and provincial governments. SBP is also working to use the powerful capacities of Raast to include payments of social security nets such as the Ehsas Program, BISP and other government entities.

