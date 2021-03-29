COVID hotspots: Smart lockdown imposed in Islamabad to curb spread of virus

(Karachi) In wake of a spike in COVID-19 infections, the government has imposed a smart lockdown in Islamabad, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the smart lockdown has been imposed in seven sub-sectors, including Sector G and I. Besides, the complete lockdown has been imposed in six areas including Bani Gala.

The areas where micro lockdown has been imposed are G-10/2, G-10/3, G-9/2, G-11/3, G-11/1, and I-8/3 whereas complete lockdown has been imposed in Bani Gala, Loi Bhir, PWD, DHA Phase-II, and Soan Garden.

Meanwhile, authorities have imposed Section 144 in Quetta for two weeks amid an increase in coronavirus cases.

The district administration has banned the holding of a gathering of five or more people in Quetta.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the third peak of coronavirus is far more intense and deadlier than the previous two peaks, urging the nation to exercise utmost precaution against the pandemic while ruling out the possibility of “complete shutdown of the country” due to its adverse economic fallout.

“We cannot afford to completely shut down the entire country —we cannot close businesses and factories— but what we can do is to exercise utmost caution to defeat this third peak,” he said in a brief televised address to the nation.

The PM urged the nation to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the prevention of the pandemic and wear masks in public places.