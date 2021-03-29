Markets
Hong Kong stocks start slightly lower
29 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged down at the start of trade Monday following a strong finish to last week.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 19.11 points, to 28,317.32.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.33 percent, or 11.31 points, to 3,429.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.22 percent, or 4.97 points, to 2,219.79.
