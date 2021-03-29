Hong Kong stocks start slightly lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged down at the start of trade Monday following a strong finish to last week.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 19.11 points, to 28,317.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.33 percent, or 11.31 points, to 3,429.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.22 percent, or 4.97 points, to 2,219.79.