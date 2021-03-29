ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Fazl, Maryam suspend political activities

Recorder Report 29 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Two top opposition leaders; Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz are ‘feeling unwell’ and have suspended all political activities.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement, said Maryam Nawaz is suffering from fever and throat infection. She has tested negative for the coronavirus, Aurangzeb added.

She is in Lahore. Earlier, PDM and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief also fell ill and doctors advised him to cancel his political activities, according to a JUI-F spokesperson

“He is unwell and suffering from fever for the last two days. He has tested negative for coronavirus and doctors have advised him to rest,” the spokesperson said adding that Fazal is presently at his residence in Dera Ismail Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

