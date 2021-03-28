Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,777,761 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10H00 GMT on Sunday.

At least 126,622,220 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 9,829 new deaths and 576,385 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 3,438 new deaths, followed by United States with 761 and Mexico with 567.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 548,828 deaths from 30,218,688 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 310,550 deaths from 12,490,362 cases, Mexico with 201,429 deaths from 2,224,767 cases, India with 161,552 deaths from 11,971,624 cases, and the United Kingdom with 126,573 deaths from 4,329,180 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 242 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 204, Montenegro 198, Belgium 197 and Slovenia 193.

Europe overall has 943,355 deaths from 42,914,305 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 767,568 deaths from 24,382,782 infections, and the United States and Canada 571,678 deaths from 31,178,827 cases.

Asia has reported 269,736 deaths from 17,552,490 cases, the Middle East 112,735 deaths from 6,381,927 cases, Africa 111,713 deaths from 4,175,758 cases, and Oceania 976 deaths from 36,135 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.