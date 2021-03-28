PPPA BoD approves Sialkot-Kharian motorway project

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) accorded approval to Sialkot-Kharian Motorway project (69kms long 04-lane) proposed on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis under the federal government's Public-Private Partnership Programme.

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar chaired the 10th Board of Directors meeting of the PPPA, here Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the working paper and presentation for the National Highway Authority's Construction of the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway Project.

After a detailed discussion, the board accorded approval to the project and the attendant Commercial and Financial Feasibility Study, the transaction structure, and the Request for Proposal package.

Asad Umar said that the successful implementation of the project would strengthen the national PPP programme and pave the way for more PPP transactions in future.

He directed the NHA and the PPPA to continue their collaboration to make the project a great success.

The minister said that there was a huge potential for PPP projects and the government would make sure that the same was fully tapped.

