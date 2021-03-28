Coronavirus cases surge in Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR: Likewise other parts of the country, the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Landi Kotal as more than forty patients were detected corona positive in the last two weeks.

According to the in-charge Covid-19 center in Landi Kotal so far 40 corona patients had been recorded in Landi Kotal although all facilities were available to deal with any untoward situation. He said that on the directions of on duty doctors in Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) through Covid-19 Ag Rapid Testing Device were carried out of all suspected patients.

The center in-charge added that if the corona positive patient was in stable condition self isolation was prescribed with necessary medicines or in case of oxygen saturation deficiency, oxygen was provided.

If the condition of the affectee was critical condition then the patient was admitted in the ward specialized for them however no patient had been hospitalized so far, he maintained.

As per information provided by the locals, patients of Covid-19 increased many times as the majority of the affected persons were reluctant to conduct lab tests. On the other hand according to the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) center Landi Kotal Covid-19 first dose have been administered to 175 health staff of headquarter hospital while 128 received second dose.

Out of 25 corona first dose reserved for citizens above 60 age, 19 deserving ones have been administered. Locals regretted over the supply of vaccine and said for a huge portion of the population above the 60 age of Landi Kotal only 25 vaccines were provided that was a step mother behavior towards them. Fazal Rehman, a social worker said that authorities concerned gave only 25 Covid-19 vaccines for thousands of the people.

