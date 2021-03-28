MQM-P protests 'removal of party flags'

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday criticized the removal of its flags allegedly by police.

In a statement, the party, slamming "the action of police", said that the Sindh government "panicked after the MQM-P held a successful public meeting" at the Nishtar Park to mark the foundation day of the party.

