Law and order situation improved since 2013: Addl IGP

Recorder Report 27 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that Karachi, which was ranked 6th in the list of world’s most dangerous cities in 2013, descended to 64th position last year and was now ranked 109th, signifying the drastic improvement in law & order situation which became possible due to hard work, dedication and sacrifices made by police officers.

Ghulam Nabi, who was flank by DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara, DIG East Saqib Ismail Memon, DIG South Javed Akbar Riaz and DIG West/ Central Asim Qaimkhani at a meeting at Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), stated that people were no more reluctant to register their cases as 75 percent of the cases were now being reported which was a big achievement and only 25 percent go unreported.

Ghulam Nabi Memon informed that around 15 house robberies were taking place every month in the city which means that a house was being looted on every second day hence effective strategies were devised and strict action was taken to destroy the networks of robbers that resulted in bringing the figure down to just two robberies a month.

Commenting on the appreciation and high expectations expressed by the participants of the meeting, Addl IGP further said, “We may be slow but we are moving in the right direction and our goal is to make police department entirely a public friendly institution.”

He said that SHOs were being deputed at various police stations purely on the basis of merit which is decided by a committee comprising of all the DIGs who thoroughly review the performance and past record of the police officer being considered for the post of SHO in any area of the city. “Any SHO found guilty of corruption or any other serious misconduct has to face strict punishment and such officers are never deputed at the same position again. They are treated like criminals.”

Addl IGP said that as response time was very crucial for efficiently dealing with any law & order situation, therefore the service of Police Helpline 15 has been considerably improved to such a level that policemen now respond to any complaint within five minutes after it has been lodged at the helpline.

To improve surveillance, a total of 27,000 cameras have been installed at various locations all over the city while 7,000 more will also be added soon, he said.

Additional IGP agreed to regularly hold meetings with KCCI representatives so that Police-KCCI coordination could be improved and he also consented to form a committee comprising representatives from KCCI and Traffic Police Engineering Department so that business community’s proposals for improving the traffic flow at various roads could be discussed and accordingly implemented.

