KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.260 billion and the number of lots traded at 18,946.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.028 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.330 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.535 billion), DJ (PKR 1.357 billion), Silver (PKR 1.193 billion), Platinum (PKR 897.325 million), Crude Oil (PKR 432.848 million), Copper (PKR 217.040 million), Natural Gas (PKR 148.137 million) and SP 500 (PKR 119.118 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 21 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 12.980 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021