Mauritius tenders to buy 4,000 tonnes white rice, optional origin

26 Mar 2021
HAMBURG: The state purchasing agency in Mauritius has issued an international tender to buy 4,000 tonnes of long grain white rice sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.
The rice was sought for delivery between June 1 and July 31. Tender deadline is April 16, traders said.
Mauritius had on March 18 purchased about 4,000 tonnes of long grain white rice to be sourced from India and Pakistan for delivery between April 15 and June 15.
