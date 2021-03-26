CBOT corn may retest support at $5.41-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may retest a support at $5.41-3/4 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $5.34-3/4.

Wave pattern suggests that the fall on Thursday could be due to a resumption of the downtrend from the Feb. 9 high of $5.72. Under this scenario, corn may eventually drop to $5.23-1/4.

A break above $5.47-1/2 could lead to a gain to $5.53-1/4.

