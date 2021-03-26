PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan’s tourism policy

“You know if you live somewhere you keep postponing a visit to landmark historical sites until someone from outside the city visits and then you take them…”

“Right, but God Bless The Khan, his tourism policy has begun to pay dividends in spite of the pandemic…”

“Yeah, but domestic tourism not…”

“That’s where it usually starts. Anyway if you pass by a sign that has just been installed, you notice it but then you don’t really notice it.”

“Right, I mean I even forget where exactly the street signs are located and……”

“Correct, anyway as we all know on 5 August 2019 the government of India revoked Kashmir’s special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian constitution, cut off communication lines within the valley, put Kashmiri leaders behind bars and deployed thousands of troops who continued their repression of the hapless Kashmiri people – a situation that continues to this day.”

“I don’t get it? What does that have to do with any sign?”

“The light of the sign outside Serena Hotel marking the days, hours and minutes from 5 August 2019 were switched off recently, now I am not sure exactly when…”

“Ah I see.”

“On 5 February 2021, Kashmir Solidarity Day The Khan thundered: today, I say to you again come resolve this Kashmir dispute with us. And for that, the first thing you must do is to restore Article 370. And then speak to us and then as per the UN Resolution, give the Kashmiris their due right.”

“General Bajwa said appropriately the same day: The valley of Kashmir has been converted into jail where millions of Kashmiris are imprisoned. People of all ages are facing worst atrocities by Indian forces… We will continue to support Kashmir till the dawn of freedom.”

“Hmmm, I know where you are going with this but I am tired of this conflict and fighting and deaths along the line of control and this continued escalation of hurling abuses at each other….The Khan referring to Modi as Hitler and Modi hating Muslims in general and Pakistanis in particular…if Norway can broker a deal between Palestinians and Israel then we must be thankful to UAE as reports that it brokered a deal between India and Pakistan are circulating.”

“One minor correction – we are technically not akin to the Palestinians, it is the Kashmiris…”

“Anyway Modi recently wished The Khan a speedy recovery from Covid19 and greeted him on Pakistan day, 23 March, and wrote that India desires cordial relations with Pakistan…”

“But didn’t General Bajwa take the lead by stating on 18 March 2021: Stable Indo-Pak. relation is a key to unlock the untapped potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia. This potential, however, has forever remained hostage to disputes and issues between two nuclear neighbours. Kashmir dispute is obviously at the head of this problem. However, we feel it is time to bury the past and move forward.”

“But I am a bit confused – so Article 370 is not an issue any more for us – I mean that was the major moral pillar in our foreign policy…”

“I am not sure – let’s see where our leadership leads us.”

