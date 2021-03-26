ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
Restoration of LB in Punjab: Sarwar vows to respect apex court decision

Recorder Report 26 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Reacting to the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding restoration of local bodies in Punjab, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the decision of the apex court will be fully respected.

Talking to media, here on Thursday, the governor said undoubtedly, 50-percent of problems get resolved through the local bodies.

“The present government is pursuing a policy of strengthening the institutions instead of individuals because by strengthening institutions Pakistan will move forward,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said, if the PDM takes the law into its hands outside the NAB office, law will take its due course and the rule of law will be ensured.

To another question, Sarwar said that unfortunately in democratic governments’ tenure, local bodies get weak whereas they are strengthened during military regimes.

“We respect the court decisions even if they are against us because we believe in the supremacy of law and order,” he said.

Replying to a question on judicial system reforms, the governor said they are ready for reforms in every sector including the judicial system but where opposition and government are not ready to tolerate each other, how can there be a consensus on reforms.

He said nothing will be achieved from sit-ins and Long March so the opposition should support the government in legislation for institutional reforms as they are in the public interest.

