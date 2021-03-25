ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Sugar and coffee prices fall in broad-based selloff

  • May raw sugar fell by 0.55 cent, or 3.5pc to 15.08 cents per lb at 1508 GMT after equalling a three-month low of 15.05 cents set on Tuesday.
Reuters 25 Mar 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE slid more than 3pc on Thursday as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe prompted a broad-based selloff in wider financial markets while coffee prices also fell.

SUGAR

May raw sugar fell by 0.55 cent, or 3.5pc to 15.08 cents per lb at 1508 GMT after equalling a three-month low of 15.05 cents set on Tuesday.

Dealers said further weakness in Brazil's real, one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies year-to-date, added to downward pressure on prices.

A weaker real encourages Brazilian exporters to sell dollar-priced commodities such as sugar and coffee because it raises their returns in local currency terms.

Mills in Brazil's centre-south area, the world's largest sugar producing region, got off to a slow start in the 2021/22 season as cane crushing in the first half of March came in 43pc below the volumes seen in the same period a year earlier.

May white sugar?? fell 2.55pc to $438.80 a tonne.

An Ethiopian state buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 320,000 tonnes of white sugar, European traders said.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee fell 1.05 cents or 0.8pc to $1.2545 per lb?, also weighed by the weakness of Brazil's real currency.

Concerns about weak demand are also weighing on coffee, with COVID-19 lockdowns in major consumers such as Germany and France set to curb out-of-home consumption of mostly arabica coffee beans.

May robusta coffee fell 0.8pc to $1,355 a tonne.

COCOA

May New York cocoa?? rose 0.4pc to $2,445 a tonne.

"We maintain our New York cocoa 2021 price average (forecast) at $2,505. The (market) is likely to remain in surplus through 2021/22, and 2021 grindings across the Northern Hemisphere will probably not recover to pre-COVID levels until next year," said Citi in a note.

May London cocoa rose 0.9pc to 1,742 pounds per tonne?.

Sugar and coffee prices fall in broad-based selloff

