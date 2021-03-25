ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Pakistan

Sindh given Rs80bn less in terms of NFC Award: CM aide tells media

  • Wahab appealed to the industrialists to come to the private sector because SEPA was doing its best in this regard.
PPI 25 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Spokesman for Sindh Government and Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of SN West Incineration Plant Landhi Industrial Area here on Thursday, said that SN West is unique automatic plant of its kind in the city capable of burning 12,000 kg of industrial and medical waste per day.

He said that precautionary measures had been taken at the plant and special measures taken to protect it from environmental pollution in which black smoke was disinfected and converted into white smoke through modern scrubber towers installed in the plant.

He said that a network of industries was being set up in the province, along with measures to reduce environmental pollution in factories, which would result in the proper disposal of hazardous waste.

The minister further said in his address that they had raided the KMC plant a year and a half ago which was not functioning properly and now due to measures for a better future for the environment, private companies were also turning to this sector.

The plant will burn industrial and medical waste in a conducive environment, he said and added that the Sindh government had constructed roads in Landhi Industrial Area and on the request of the industrialists, they had made the roads here very strong and magnificent in which money was invested from Sindh treasury.

Wahab appealed to the industrialists to come to the private sector because SEPA was doing its best in this regard.

Director General Sepa Naeem Mughal, Deputy Director Munir Abbasi and officials of Environment Department were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to media persons after the ceremony, the Sindh government spokesman said that the Sindh government was planting trees across the province to reduce air pollution, especially on the coastal strip.

He said that Sindh government had been given Rs 80 billion less in terms of NFC Award which would affect their development projects.

He said: "The federal government has not given a single development plan to Sindh. PTI leaders do not fulfill any promises but our industrialists are our assets. Sindh Chief Minister has approved 11 new roads for site industrial area. The Sindh government will continue development work despite all conspiracies." Replying to questions, he said that Shahriar Shar had also met Sindh Chief Minister and Faryal Talpur. Even when the PTI government came up with a plan against the islands, Shahriar Shar stood by the people of Sindh. It is our sincerity that people are coming with the PPP. In today's situation, PPP and PML-N stand together in principle.

Wahab said: "Governments around the world are vaccinating their people against coronavirus. Our federal government is not providing the corona vaccine to citizens. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant recovery to our Prime Minister but the Prime Minister has to show his feelings in words and deeds. Today, the common man has also realized that the PTI is an anti-people government that only makes claims but does not work."

Murtaza Wahab Sindh NFC award

Sindh given Rs80bn less in terms of NFC Award: CM aide tells media

