Balochistan govt approves universal health insurance policy

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Thursday announced that provincial government has approved the universal health insurance policy for masses.

The minister made the announcement on Twitter stating: “Government Balochistan approves a universal health insurance policy for all the people of Balochistan.”

“This shall be a very comprehensive policy which shall inshallah benefit all the people of the province and bring revolutionary health care,” he added.

On Tuesday, the minister had said that healthcare is among the top most priority of the incumbent Balochistan government. Health Card Insurance will be introduced very soon in the province.

He added that a Balochistan endowment fund has already established by the provincial government and almost 1,200 patients have utilised medical treatment through it.