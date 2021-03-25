Markets
Chile consumer prices expected to creep up 0.5pc in March
25 Mar 2021
SANTIAGO: Consumer prices in world top copper producer Chile are expected to creep up 0.5% in March, according to a central bank poll of traders on Thursday, while 12-month rolling inflation will rise to 3.20%.
Chile's benchmark interest rate is expected to stay at 0.50% - its lowest in a decade - in the next policy meeting in March, the poll showed, but will rise to 0.75% in 12 months.
