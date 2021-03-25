Malaysia's Petronas says first to produce LNG from 2 floating facilities

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas said on Thursday it had become the first global energy company to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG) from two floating production units, following its first cargo delivery from the second floater facility.

The Petronas Floating LNG DUA (PFLNG DUA), sitting off the coast of Sabah on Malaysia's Borneo island, has a production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year and operating at the water depth of 1,300 metres, the firm, formerly known as Petroliam Nasional Berhad, said in a statement.

Its first delivery, made on Wednesday, was loaded onto the Seri Camar LNG Carrier operated by MISC Bhd for shipment to a buyer in Thailand. Petronas said this milestone confirms the viability of its push in unlocking stranded and deep-water gas fields with floating LNG (FLNG) solutions that are more sustainable and economical.

"Similar to our flagship floating facility, PFLNG DUA's mobility will allow us to unlock even more marginal and stranded gas fields in the future, providing Petronas with new and sustainable sources of LNG to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy," said Group Chief Executive Officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik.

The world's fourth-biggest LNG exporter had introduced the world's first operational floating facility- Petronas Floating LNG Satu (PFLNG Satu) - in 2016.

PFLNG SATU also completed the world's first FLNG relocation when it was deployed in March 2019 to Sabah's Kebabangan gas field from the Kanowit gas field in Sarawak, the firm said.