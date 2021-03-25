Markets
Ethiopia issues tender to buy 170,000 tonnes rice
- The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 20.
25 Mar 2021
HAMBURG: The Ethiopian government has issued an international tender to buy about 170,000 tonnes of parboiled rice, European traders said on Thursday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 20.
Ethiopia has also issued a tender for 400,000 tonnes of wheat closing on the same day.
Ethiopia issues tender to buy 170,000 tonnes rice
