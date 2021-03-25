Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

(Karachi) President Arif Alvi has said that South Asian countries should reject politics of hate and religious extremism and work towards promoting peace in the region.

Addressing the military parade at the parade avenue in Islamabad on Thursday, Alvi said Pakistan is capable of defending its borders and territorial integrity at all costs. He added that the country's armed forces are always ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure from the enemy.

Pakistan desires peace

The president maintained that Pakistan desires peace, security and development in the whole region and has also taken practical steps for the purpose.

He said that peaceful coexistence is a major part of Pakistan's foreign policy. "Pakistan wants to move forward with good intent and peace but our desire for peace should not be construed as our weakness," he stated.

He said that apart from becoming a strong nuclear state, Pakistan is also progressing in socio-economic sectors and has achieved self-reliance in defence. He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan is also exporting its defence products.

Nation stands with armed forces

Arif Alvi said, "Our valiant and brave forces are symbol of our independence and sovereignty."

He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces. He said that people of Pakistan always stand united with armed forces in case of any foreign aggression, terrorism and natural calamities.

Alvi highlighted that operation "Raddul Fassad" aimed to destroy the terrorist networks across the country and the entire world acknowledged Pakistan's successes in war against terrorism.

IIOJK issue

Expressing concern over continued human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the president said peace cannot be ensured in the region till resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said, "The entire Pakistani nation stands with the people of Kashmir and we will continue to raise voice at all forums till Kashmiris get freedom." Arif Alvi urged the international community to take notice of the grim situation in IIOJK.

COVID-19 pandemic

Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the president said despite limited resources, the Pakistani nation has handled the situation with responsibility and discipline. He said Pakistan will overcome the challenge and stressed the need to take precationary measures and follow SOPs to curb spread of the virus.

On the occasion, Alvi expressed gratitude to China for providing free coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. He said Pak-China cooperation and collaboration is getting stronger with the passage of time.