ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.52%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.94%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.72%)
KAPCO 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.99%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.51%)
PIBTL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.19%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PRL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.57%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.71%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.67%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 28.73 (0.58%)
BR30 26,152 Increased By ▲ 361.79 (1.4%)
KSE100 45,783 Increased By ▲ 238.38 (0.52%)
KSE30 18,882 Increased By ▲ 81.56 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

  • President says peace cannot be restored in the region until the resolution of the Kashmir dispute
  • Operation "Raddul Fassad" aimed to destroy terrorist networks across the country and the entire world acknowledged Pakistan's successes in war against terrorism: Alvi
Fahad Zulfikar 25 Mar 2021

(Karachi) President Arif Alvi has said that South Asian countries should reject politics of hate and religious extremism and work towards promoting peace in the region.

Addressing the military parade at the parade avenue in Islamabad on Thursday, Alvi said Pakistan is capable of defending its borders and territorial integrity at all costs. He added that the country's armed forces are always ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure from the enemy.

Pakistan desires peace

The president maintained that Pakistan desires peace, security and development in the whole region and has also taken practical steps for the purpose.

He said that peaceful coexistence is a major part of Pakistan's foreign policy. "Pakistan wants to move forward with good intent and peace but our desire for peace should not be construed as our weakness," he stated.

He said that apart from becoming a strong nuclear state, Pakistan is also progressing in socio-economic sectors and has achieved self-reliance in defence. He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan is also exporting its defence products.

Nation stands with armed forces

Arif Alvi said, "Our valiant and brave forces are symbol of our independence and sovereignty."

He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces. He said that people of Pakistan always stand united with armed forces in case of any foreign aggression, terrorism and natural calamities.

Alvi highlighted that operation "Raddul Fassad" aimed to destroy the terrorist networks across the country and the entire world acknowledged Pakistan's successes in war against terrorism.

IIOJK issue

Expressing concern over continued human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the president said peace cannot be ensured in the region till resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said, "The entire Pakistani nation stands with the people of Kashmir and we will continue to raise voice at all forums till Kashmiris get freedom." Arif Alvi urged the international community to take notice of the grim situation in IIOJK.

COVID-19 pandemic

Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the president said despite limited resources, the Pakistani nation has handled the situation with responsibility and discipline. He said Pakistan will overcome the challenge and stressed the need to take precationary measures and follow SOPs to curb spread of the virus.

On the occasion, Alvi expressed gratitude to China for providing free coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. He said Pak-China cooperation and collaboration is getting stronger with the passage of time.

COVID 19 pandemic military parade IIOJK issue territorial integrity President Arif Alvi Armed Forces of Pakistan peace and security Pakistan desires peace peaceful coexistence Nation stands with armed forces politics of hate

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters