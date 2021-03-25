ANL 35.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.27%)
ASC 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.22%)
ASL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 97.14 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.72%)
BOP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.32%)
DGKC 126.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.52%)
EPCL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.74%)
FCCL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
HASCOL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.05%)
HUBC 85.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.69%)
KAPCO 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.97%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.62%)
MLCF 47.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.2%)
PAEL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.33%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.82%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
PRL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
PTC 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TRG 167.00 Increased By ▲ 11.15 (7.15%)
UNITY 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 4,972 Increased By ▲ 57.74 (1.17%)
BR30 26,318 Increased By ▲ 527.79 (2.05%)
KSE100 45,965 Increased By ▲ 421.25 (0.92%)
KSE30 18,986 Increased By ▲ 185.83 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
LPGA unsure of China event as Singapore, Thailand return

AFP 25 Mar 2021

MIAMI: No final decision has been made on the status of the LPGA Blue Bay tournament planned for China in May, LPGA officials said Wednesday while confirming Singapore and Thailand events.

While tweaking the US schedule to ease travel to Asia for two other events, the LPGA said in a statement the fate of the LPGA event on China's Hainan Island, planned for May 13-16, "will be announced in the coming weeks as the LPGA continues to fully assess the situation with its partners in China."

The HSBC Women's World Championship will be played April 29-May 2 at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club while the Honda LPGA Thailand will be staged May 6-9 at Siam Country Club in Chonburi.

Both events were wiped out in 2020 by the Covid-19 pandemic and will be conducted under strict health protocols, with Park Sung-hyun of South Korea defending her title in Singapore and South Korean Amy Yang defending her crown in Thailand.

"We are incredibly appreciative of our global partners who are going above and beyond to ensure playing opportunies for our athletes," LPGA chief tournament business officer Ricki Lasky said.

The LPGA Lotte Championship remains set for April 14-17 with a Saturday finish at Kapolei (Hawaii) Golf Club with the LPGA Los Angeles Open shifting a day earlier to also have a Saturday finish, on April 24 at Wilshire Country Club, to ease travel issues for Asia-bound players.

Both US events will have a field of 144 players with Canada's Brooke Henderson seeking a third consecutive Lotte win after last year's cancelation. South Korean Lee Min-jee is set to try and repeat in LA after her 2019 win and a 2020 wipeout.

The LPGA has an event scheduled the week following the China event, the Pure Silk Championship on May 20-23 at Williamsburg, Virginia.

