CM announces uplift projects worth Rs25bn in three districts

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Sheikhupura, Hafizabad and Gujranwala on Wednesday and announced new development projects worth Rs 25 billion along with the establishment of universities.

The CM announced new projects of Rs 8.41 billion including Flyover at Alam Chowk and internal and external link roads in the Gujranwala City while 14 more projects will be started including a burn unit with a cost of Rs 1.92 billion.

He also announced the University of Gujranwala project having a sub-campus of Punjab University and both campuses of UET.

The CM also inaugurated four projects of Rs 7.84 billion at Ghakar Sports Arena. He also inaugurated Ghakar Sports Arena, Gujranwala Arts Council Auditorium, OPD unit of Teaching Hospital Medical College Gujranwala and 62.5 acre landfill site project.

He handed over keys of 106 vehicles of Gujranwala Waste Management Company to the officials and laid the foundation stone of BS Block in Government Postgraduate College for Women, Shadab Training Institute and building of special education centre Kamoke worth over Rs 2.23 billion. The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway will be linked with GT Road at Morr Eminabad.

The CM also announced a development package worth more than Rs 10 billion for Sheikhupura along with the establishment of Waris Shah University during his visit to the district.

He inaugurated district education complex, Muridke trauma centre, CTD regional office and national model school to Faisalabad road Sharaqpur chowk dual road projects worth Rs.1.27 billion. He also laid the foundation stone of a water supply and drainage project costing Rs.410 million in Sheikhupura besides meeting with parliamentarians and notables. The CM said the Sheikhupura development package will resolve problems of the area adding that 19 mega projects will also be started with an amount of Rs 8.38 billion in Sheikhupura.

The CM also announced Rs 7.2 billion development package for Hafizabad while land has been transferred for DHQ hospital and the University of Hafizabad projects.

The CM disclosed that land has been transferred to the University of Hafizabad and the new DHQ hospital building. The development package has been devised in consultation with parliamentarians and the series of district tours has been started from Wednesday.

