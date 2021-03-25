Foreign nationals held, 4kg of cocaine seized

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Wednesday arrested two foreign nationals and foiled their attempt to smuggle 2.450 kilograms of cocaine into Pakistan.

According to the official details, the customs staff posted at the international arrival hall intercepted two Nigerian passengers, who arrived from Nigeria via Doha by Qatar Airways flight QR-604.

The suspects were stopped when they were seen hurriedly trying to get out of customs hall using green channel. Since the suspected passengers could not satisfactorily reply to the customs questioning, they were referred to a nearby clinic for radiological examination. The x-rays of the suspects, taken at the clinic, indicated presence of narcotics filled capsules in their bodies. Consequently, they were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where some 161 capsules, containing 2.45 kilograms of cocaine powder, were retrieved from their body cavities. The value of the confiscated contraband cocaine is estimated to Rs49 million in the international market.

Both the accused foreign passengers have been arrested and prosecution cases have been registered against them under Customs Act, 1969 as well as Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997. Further investigation is in progress to nab their associate.

