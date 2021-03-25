ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 25 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (March 24, 2021).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                  on 22-03-2021   In Rupees
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        12,200       180        12,380       12,380            NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           13,075       193        13,268       13,268            NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cotton prices cotton yarn cotton market Cotton rate Official KCA spot rates

