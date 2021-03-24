COVID-19 surge: Smart lockdown imposed in some areas of Karachi's Kemari District

Amid the increasing coronavirus cases, smart lockdowns have been imposed in two sub-divisions of Kemari District in Karachi.

As per the notification issued by the local administration, the smart lockdowns will remain in place in the affected union councils (UCs) till April 4, 2021.

Three UCs of Baldia Town, including UC-5 of Saeedabad, UC-3 of Islam Nagar, and UC 1 of Gulshan-e-Ghazi have been placed under the smart lockdown.

A smart lockdown has also been imposed in two UCs of the SITE area, including UC-6 of the Frontier Colony UC-4 of Metrovil.

The lockdown was imposed in all five areas upon the confirmation of one coronavirus positive patient in each one of the union councils.

The notification further said that the lockdown was imposed in the respective lanes of the affected union councils after the district health officer indicated those areas as coronavirus hotspots.