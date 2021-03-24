Sanjrani expresses sorrow over demise of Sheikh Hamadan Bin Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sheikh Hamadan Bin Rashid, former Finance Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and brother of UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid AI Makhtoum.

In his condolence message, Chairman Senate prayed that may Allah Almighty grant him a high position in jannah and grant courage to his family to bear this loss, said in a statement issued here Wednesday.

The Chairman Senate further said that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid was a true friend and well wisher of Pakistan.

Sadiq Sanjrani added that the role of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid in the development of the United Arab Emirates will always be remembered.

The people of Pakistan share the grief of the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and other members of his family.