Markets
Jordan tenders again to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley
- A new tender had been anticipated after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Tuesday in which only two trading companies participated. Jordan had also made no purchase in another barley tender on March 16.
- Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.
24 Mar 2021
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 30.
A new tender had been anticipated after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Tuesday in which only two trading companies participated. Jordan had also made no purchase in another barley tender on March 16.
Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.
Possible shipment combinations are Oct. 1-15, Oct. 16-31, Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 16-30, the same periods as sought in the previous two tenders.
Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11
Jordan tenders again to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley
Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development
Read more stories
Comments