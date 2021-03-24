Jordan tenders again to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley

HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 30.

A new tender had been anticipated after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Tuesday in which only two trading companies participated. Jordan had also made no purchase in another barley tender on March 16.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are Oct. 1-15, Oct. 16-31, Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 16-30, the same periods as sought in the previous two tenders.