Schools to remain open in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said that public and private schools will remain open as per schedule across the province.

The minister made the announcement while talking to Geo news after an important meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the meeting, it has been decided that schools in nine districts of Punjab will remain closed till April 11, 2021.

Ghani denied any such move will be implemented in Sindh. "The situation [of the coronavirus] in Sindh and Balochistan at the moment is under control," said Ghani. "I can't speak for Balochistan but in Sindh, schools will remain open as per schedule."

The minister said even in Punjab, schools other than those of the nine districts would remain open.

He said the coronavirus positivity ratio in Sindh on Tuesday was 2.6%, which was not high.

However, the education minister said schools in Sindh where coronavirus cases were being reported in large numbers were being closed.

"We had closed 154 schools [in Sindh] over the past two to three months — for different periods of time — where coronavirus cases were being reported in large numbers," he added.