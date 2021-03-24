ANL 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.1%)
ASC 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.99%)
ASL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.96%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
FFL 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HUBC 85.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
KAPCO 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.8%)
MLCF 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.66%)
PRL 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
TRG 146.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.51%)
UNITY 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,460 Increased By ▲ 103.2 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,427 Increased By ▲ 19.77 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,734 Decreased By ▼ -15.67 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea stocks end at 2-wk low on choppy Wall Street; Samsung Elec, Hyundai drag

  • In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.88.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweights Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, following overnight choppy trade on the Wall Street. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed down 8.39 points, or 0.28%, at 2,996.35, its lowest since March 10. It fell as much as 1.12% in early trade.

** Wall Street ended lower overnight on concerns around the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for the US stimulus bill, while the spread of COVID-19 and related lockdown measures in Europe further dented sentiment.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics tumbled as much as 1.34% after rival Intel Corp announced plans to greatly expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity. Peer SK Hynix also slid 1.11%.

** Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, dipped 2.43% following a report that said the company is expected to see production disruptions from April because of a widespread chip shortage.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 478.7 billion won ($422.50 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,133.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34% lower than its previous close at 1,129.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,133.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.88.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 1.112%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.6 basis points to 1.985%.

China stock Hong Kong stock EU stocks South Korean shares ended lower

South Korea stocks end at 2-wk low on choppy Wall Street; Samsung Elec, Hyundai drag

NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP

LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case

Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away

COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters