World
Macau says suspending Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over 'flawed' vial packaging
- "Vaccinations with the concerned products must be suspended," Macau's government said in a statement.
24 Mar 2021
MACAU: Health authorities in Macau on Wednesday said they were suspending the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine after being informed of a packaging problem with a batch of vials.
"Vaccinations with the concerned products must be suspended," Macau's government said in a statement. Hong Kong also suspended administration of the same vaccine, multiple local media outlets reported.
