ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.45%)
ASC 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
ASL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.74%)
AVN 91.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
DGKC 125.62 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.72%)
EPCL 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.02%)
FCCL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.25%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.1%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.59%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
TRG 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.22%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 13.26 (0.27%)
BR30 25,522 Increased By ▲ 165.68 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,480 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,764 Increased By ▲ 14.41 (0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macau says suspending Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over 'flawed' vial packaging

  • "Vaccinations with the concerned products must be suspended," Macau's government said in a statement.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

MACAU: Health authorities in Macau on Wednesday said they were suspending the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine after being informed of a packaging problem with a batch of vials.

"Vaccinations with the concerned products must be suspended," Macau's government said in a statement. Hong Kong also suspended administration of the same vaccine, multiple local media outlets reported.

hong kong Coronavirus Vaccine PfizerBioNTech Macau

Macau says suspending Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over 'flawed' vial packaging

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters