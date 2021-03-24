ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.45%)
ASC 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
ASL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.74%)
AVN 91.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
DGKC 125.62 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.72%)
EPCL 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.02%)
FCCL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.25%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.1%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.59%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
TRG 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.22%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 13.26 (0.27%)
BR30 25,522 Increased By ▲ 165.68 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,480 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,764 Increased By ▲ 14.41 (0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

France's Willemse out of Scotland Six Nations title-decider after Wales red

  • Willemse, who can appeal the decision, has also been ruled out of Montpellier's European Challenge Cup tie with Glasgow and is free to play again from April 5.
AFP 24 Mar 2021

DUBLIN: Paul Willemse will miss France's Six Nations title-decider against Scotland in Paris on Friday after being given a two-game ban following his red card against Wales last weekend.

Second row Willemse saw red 13 minutes from time when, trying to pull Wyn Jones away from a ruck, he grabbed the Wales prop round the back of the head.

As Jones fell backward, Willemse's fingers slid over his eye.

He was sent off by English referee Luke Pearce at the Stade de France following a video review.

Wales, however, were subsequently reduced to 13 men following two yellow cards and France came from behind to win 32-30, with full-back Brice Dulin's added-time try sealing a stunning victory that denied the Welsh a Grand Slam.

A Six Nations statement issued after a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday said Willemse accepted he had committed an act of foul play, in making contact with the eye area.

But the disciplinary committee decided there was insufficient evidence that Willemse had made contact with the eye itself.

They determined the 28-year-old South Africa-born lock "had acted recklessly and not intentionally".

As there was no evidence of injury to Jones, the committee found the offence warranted a low-end entry point of four weeks.

But they cut the suspension in half to two weeks after also taking into account his guilty plea and remorse.

Willemse, who can appeal the decision, has also been ruled out of Montpellier's European Challenge Cup tie with Glasgow and is free to play again from April 5.

France should have played their third-round tie against Scotland in Paris last month, but the match was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the French camp.

If France enjoy a four-try bonus-point victory over the Scots by a margin of at least 21 points, they will win the 2021 Six Nations title.

Anything less, and Wales will be crowned champions.

france Paul Willemse Wyn Jones Luke Pearce

France's Willemse out of Scotland Six Nations title-decider after Wales red

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters